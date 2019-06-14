At Gordon’s Feed & Pet we can feed all the animals you love.

Gordon’s Feed & Pet started in 1979 with their Ash Grove, Missouri store and have expanded to five locations today including Greenfield, Marshfield, Rogersville and Clever.

We are a locally owned family feed and farm supply store focused on the health and nutrition of your animals from large animals down to small pets. That’s right, whether in your backyard or a hobby farm even up to a large operation, we mean cows, horses, chickens, cats, dogs and even zebras and any other critters you own. (some interesting animals we help feed include llamas, monkeys, birds, goats, rabbits, exotics, fish, deer and other wild game)







At Gordon’s Feed & Pet, we’re serious about the health of your animals and partner with the brands you trust. Our wide selection of farm and pet accessories serves any animal. We offer leashes, collars, treats, bowls, feeders, toys and even vaccines and many farm supplies.

We’re dedicated to providing you only the best for the animals you love! We’re proud to be a Purina Mills certified expert dealer and offer this well-known national brand. We agree that better people make better animals and animals make better people. There is a great connection between people and their animals.

The best customer service and product knowledge is the top priority for our customers. We’re happy to offer advice and answer your questions on animal nutrition and care.

Stop by or call one of our convenient southwest Missouri and Springfield area stores, we’re on your way:

ASH GROVE

404 West Main Street

Ash Grove, MO 65604

(417) 751-3888

GREENFIELD

451 Grand Avenue

Greenfield, MO 65661

(417) 637-2730

MARSHFIELD

14801 State Highway 38

Marshfield, MO 65706

(417) 468-5055

ROGERSVILLE

7410 East US Highway 60

Rogersville, MO 65742

(417) 753-8646

CLEVER

317 S. Clarke

Clever, MO 65631

(417) 743-2144