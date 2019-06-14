Located in Strafford, MO, Garage Door Guy is a garage door service specializing in repairs, service, installations and sales. We pride ourselves in honesty, integrity, customer service, loyalty, and a strong desire to give back to the community we live in.

Our History

Derek Lyons, the owner and operator of Garage Door Guy, began his career as a garage door technician in 2009 as a means to provide for him and his new bride after relocating to Arizona to accept an unpaid youth ministry position at a small church. Derek quickly mastered the skills and fell in love with the trade. The idea for Garage Door Guy came to him during his time with this small family run operation, but the timing was just not right.

In 2014, God brought Derek and his wife Regina to Springfield, MO and, with over 5 years experience in the field, Derek quickly found another garage door technician job. It was almost a year later in 2015 when Derek would finally see his dreams become a reality. With the full support of his loving wife and friends he’d met along the way Garage Door Guy was finally born.

Are you having problems with your garage door and or electric opener? With over 30 moving parts on your garage door alone, you’re bound to have issues at some point, as we say, “It’s not if, it’s when.”

Broken Garage Door Torsion Springs – Torsion spring life spans go by cycles, meaning how many times your garage door goes up and down. A common torsion spring lifespan is about 15,000 cycles which generally equates to 8-13 years. This is a HIGHLY dangerous repair and should ONLY be done by a trained professional.

Garage Door Guy

Crooked Garage Doors – Sometimes a cable may break or come off of the cable drum resulting in a crooked garage door.

Broken Cables- These are the cables on the ends of the door. Over time they may fatigue and start to fray.

Broken Hinges – Hinges are the metal “hinges” located across the inside of your garage door. Hinges crack due to stress and should be replaced to prevent further damage to the door.

Broken Rollers- These are the “wheels” on the ends of the door. Over time they wear out and need replacement.

Cracked or Sagging Sections – Sometimes the steel in a section will weaken and crack or you may see the section “sagging”.

Operator Gear Replacement – The gears in most openers are made of nylon and will strip after a period of time.

Malfunctioning Remotes- Sometimes a remote will stop opening or closing the door.

Ask about our Planned Maintenance Program

View or products

See some of our work in our Gallery