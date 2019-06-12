Faith Immediate Care & Occupational Medicine is a full-service clinic offering comprehensive medical care in a friendly, professional environment. Besides offering immediate care & occupational medicine services for the community, we are very happy to announce our new out-patient health services plan.

If you do not currently have health insurance or have a high deductible on your health insurance, then this program is for you.

Our new health services plan is designed to save individuals & families money by providing services most frequently used at a very cost- effective rate.

Our health services plan is not an insurance plan nor a substitute to an insurance plan. It is an all-around cheaper way of getting your basic medical services.

And as a business owner, this can also help by lowering the frequency of insurance claims on your current plan.

Check out the details below, or call our clinic for more detailed information. We look forward to hearing from you!

Faith Immediate Care & Occupational Medicine, (417) 832-1117.

Faith Immediate Care & Occupational Medicine’s direct primary care health services plan can take care of most of your health & wellness needs. The membership plan offers a low-cost alternative for your sick and well-care visits, including many basic and routine services.

The health services plan was designed to help individuals/families and employers with the high cost of medical services. Our direct primary care health services program saves individuals money by providing services most frequently used at a cost-effective rate. The plan can also help employers by lowering the frequency of insurance claims. This is NOT an insurance plan nor a replacement for your insurance plan, but rather an all-around, cost-effective way of getting basic medical services that people need from day to day.

Frequently asked questions:

Q.What exactly is Faith Immediate Care & Occupational Medicine’s direct primary care health services plan?

A. It is a subscription-based membership to our clinic where you can get basic care and routine services by paying a fixed subscription fee every month. As an introductory rate, we are now offering membership for only $39 per month per individual.

Q.What is the cost of subscribing to your direct primary care health services plan?

A. The monthly subscription cost is $39.00 per month, per individual. Active membership begins on the 1st of the month following signing of the agreement and payment of the subscription fee. Payment is due on the date a member signs up.

Q.Is there an out-of pocket cost for office visit?

A. Yes. A member will pay $49.00 out-of-pocket per office visit, but you can save on your co-pay by scheduling your appointment at least 48 hrs. in advance.

Q.Is there a limit to the number of family members that can become a member?

A. There is no limit to the number of people that can join. Members pay the subscription fee per individual, however, children have to be at least 18 months old to become a member.

Q.How can I sign-up?

A. An individual can sign up by calling our office, stopping by our location or by downloading all of the forms below:



Direct Primary Care Membership Agreement

·Electronic Transmission Disclosure

·Authorization for Automatic Payment



Please complete and sign all three (3) of the above forms and return it back to us by fax, mail, email or drop it off at our location along with your first month’s payment.



Upon receipt of your signed agreement and payment, we will send you a membership confirmation via email or mail with your member ID number.

Faith Immediate Care & Occupational Medicine:

1308 N. Glenstone Ave.

Springfield, MO 65802

Phone: (417) 832-1117



Acute Care for

Cough

Colds

Flu

Sprains

Sinus and Ear Infections

Sore Throat

Fever

Rashes

Diarrhea

Back Pain

Strep Tests

X-rays

Asthma

Bronchitis

Pneumonia

Kidney and Bladder Infections

Non-life Threatening Medical Issues

Simple Splinting of Broken Bones (not including manipulation of displaced or complex fractures)

Physicals for: School, Athletics, Scout, Adult Mission, Annual Wellness

Preventive Medicine: Electrocardiograms, Vision Screening, Spirometry / PFT, One (1) flu shot a year (subject to availability), Vaccines (additional charges may apply), Body Composition Analysis

Minor Surgeries: Wound Care, Minor Laceration Repair, Wart Removal (additional charges may apply)

Procedures, Tests and Treatments: In-house Rapid Strep, X-ray (additional fees may apply if sent out of clinic), EKG, Ear Wax Removal, Splint Broken Bones, Abscess Draining, Foreign Body Removal, Urinalysis, Nebulizer Breathing Treatment, Trigger Point Injections (1), In-house Lab Tests, Audio Test,

Men’s and Women’s Health: Well Man and Woman Screenings (Includes in-house labs). Cancer Prevention, Pre-Conception Health, Peri-Menopause Health, Post-Menopause Health

Pediatrics: Well-Child Evaluations (18 months and older), Development Evaluations

Chronic Therapy: Diabetes, Arthritis, Acid Reflux, High Blood Pressure, High Cholesterol, Cardiovascular Disease, Chronic Fatigue, Fibromyalgia, Asthma, COPD, Non-Narcotic Pain Management, Low Back Pain