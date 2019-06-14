Down 2 Earth is your Local Land and Forestry Experts

Do you have land that you would like cleared, beautified or fenced?

CALL TODAY – 417-893-9343

– Increase Your Property Value

– Make your Land Beautiful

– Make your Land Functional

– We’re Quick – Clean – And Professional

Call today to see if we can save you up to 80% on Land Clearing and Beautification.

Did you know that D2E Also builds and installs fences of every kind?

Barbed Wire – Privacy Shadow Box – Chain link.

Call or Click today for a free estimate