Deputy and Mizell

Located in the heart of the Ozarks, we are here for our friends and neighbors and give you the local representation you need. Social Security Lawyers

The Social Security Disability Process

We always tell our clients that the disability process is a marathon, not a sprint. Do not get discouraged– just understand that it may take a long time if you are initially denied. However, if and when you eventually win, you will receive past-due benefits that will make up for the months you waited to receive disability benefits.



Read on to learn more about the process of applying for disability as well as the subsequent steps to take if your claim is denied.

Step 1. File an initial application

Once you apply, it typically takes 90 to 120 days for the Social Security Administration to review your claim and either approve or deny your application. It is important to remember that approximately only 30 percent of Social Security disability applications are approved at this stage. If you are approved, you will begin receiving disability benefits.

Step 2. If denied, request for reconsideration

Knowing When To Hire A Workers’ Compensation Lawyer

There may be nothing more frustrating than being told that your workers’ compensation claim has been denied when you know that your claim has merit. Our work compensation lawyers are prepared to answer any and all questions you might have, help you file your initial request for benefits and guide you through the entire appeals process.



