Got a toothache or dental pain? Get relief now. Call us at 851-8111 or walk-in to our emergency dental clinic on East Primrose across from Kickapoo High school in Springfield. No Appointment needed. No hassle. Just walk-in and most often you’ll be out within 1-hour and out of pain! No insurance? No worries. Our service is fast and affordable!

At Dental ER, we specialize in urgent dental care. You may be in a lot of pain, with bleeding, swelling and infection. If any of these symptoms describes you, your pain won’t get better without treatment. In fact, the pain will likely continue to get worse until you are forced to seek treatment. If you don’t have a dentist or it’s going to take several days to get an appointment, we can help.

Meet Dr. Charles Vogel, DDS

Dr. Vogel was born in Springfield, Missouri. He graduated from Parkview High School. He attended Drury College for his undergraduate degree and then to the School of Dentistry at University of Missouri at Kansas City (UMKC). After graduating, he returned to Springfield to join his grandfather’s dental practice. Dr. Vogel had a thriving dental practice creating healthy smiles for thousands of patients for 40 years before opening Dental ER in October of 2009.



Our #1 goal is to get you out of pain at the lowest possible cost in the least amount of time. We have a speedy check-in process, advanced digital x-ray technology, sedation techniques with no charge for same day service. Don’t live in pain another day. Call us or walk-in to our clinic Monday through Friday from 9am to 2pm. Please arrive one hour before closing to be treated the same day. We’ll diagnose the cause of your pain and then discuss the needed treatment with you so there are no surprises!

Dental ER….here when you need us!

Dental ER



Dental ER Building