Renew Your Home in Springfield MO

Creative Associates, Inc. is your full-service, one-stop source for cabinets, flooring, trim, granite counter tops, lighting and more. We have five warehouses full of inventory, so you have plenty to choose from when you’re designing your home. Whether you have a new construction home or a remodel, Creative Associates can accommodate your interior building needs. As your one-stop interior retailer, we make shopping incredibly easy by also providing delivery services.

Cabinets That Show Off Your Sense of Style



If you’re looking to update your cabinets, or you need more storage space, Creative Associates can help you find the perfect cabinets. With a wide range of cabinets available for delivery or pickup, you’re sure to find what you need and get it before the deadline.

Doors and Trim—Interior Details That Can Enhance Your Home



Creative Associates carries a number of beautiful and unique doors and trims that can create a special look for the inside of your home. You can choose from the following details:



• Interior doors

• Exterior doors

• Crown moldings

• Base moldings

• Door and window casings

• Custom moldings



Whatever your style, timeline, or budget, Creative Associates can find the best doors and trim for your specific needs.



Flooring—A Foundation of Style for Your Home

When it comes to flooring there are a myriad of textures and types that you can choose for multiple rooms. Our inventory includes carpet, hardwood, tile, slate, and laminate. No matter what your flooring needs are, Creative Associates will work to find the best flooring for your home.



About Us

Creative Associates, Inc. is locally owned and operated, full-service retailer. Founded in 1993, we began as a commercial cabinetry company. Over the past two decades, we have expanded our business into interior residential building products. Whether you’re a homeowner or a contractor, we take pride in being able to help you with your project. We have a full fleet of delivery trucks, so no matter the size of the project, we can get your products to you so you can finish your project on time! We provide cabinetry, countertop materials, interior door, trim, lighting, and flooring.