Body Tune Plus offers frequency infused jewelry and products designed to harmonize the bio-energy in our bodies by eliminating high-energy, electromagnetic interferences and to re-establish the body’s natural frequencies.

Frequency Infused Jewelry

Frequency infused jewelry is an all-natural approach that helps combat the man-made EMF`s (Electromagnetic fields) that we are constantly surrounded by, such as computers, cell phones, televisions, lights, blue tooth waves and many others. Our products help your body regain the natural frequency of where it should be. The body is magnificent in healing itself when it is working right, our products help in making it work right. If you have heard the term “Grounding” it has the same principles.

How It Works

Most frequencies we encounter on a daily basis are called EMFs – electromagnetic frequencies. They are generated by common devices like computers, televisions, power lines, microwaves, and cell phones. Frequencies like this are known to disrupt our bodies natural harmony, leading us to feel weak, tired and rundown. Because these frequencies are everywhere, it can be difficult to reverse their effects. That’s where Body Tune Plus comes in. Our frequency jewelry counteracts this negative frequency with positive frequencies, allowing your body to perform optimally. This, in turn, has an overall positive effective on your biological energy. We are proud to offer to you and your loved ones, what we feel is the “Best Frequency Jewelry on the market” We ship to locations throughout the United States, as well as Canada and Mexico.

About Us

We are a small family-owned and operated business employing a great team of professionals who proudly own and offer what we consider the pinnacle of natural frequency tuned products on the market today. With the increasing growth of EMF’s (Electromagnetic fields) Some examples of these are Cell phones, lights, televisions, Bluetooth, microwaves, etc….it becomes difficult for our bodies to maintain their natural frequencies. Many of our clients report aches and pains in different parts of their bodies, neurological and other complications that add challenges to the very basic everyday qualities of life. This is what prompted us to perform extensive research on the effects of sympathetic resonance, as well as different frequencies, before infusing them into the products we offer ensuring quality to you and the people you care most about. Once our frequencies are carefully infused, they are permanent. In fact, we take this process so seriously that we even guarantee the frequency for their lifetime in all of our products. Our main goal is to offer you and your loved ones a life changing product to enable you to live healthier, happier, and more functional lives. Be sure to look for our infinite body logo which encapsulates our belief in these forever goals.

