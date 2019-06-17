Arctic Food Equipment

Arctic Food Equipment Sales and Service

Mark McCartney founded Arctic Refrigeration in 1994. Leaving Tulsa with 16 years of technical and managerial experience, he started the company with the goal of providing fast and reliable service to restaurants and businesses in the greater Springfield area. Mark now has over 40 years in the industry and has grown Arctic from one to over 15 service technicians. Arctic continues to provide the best possible service for installation, repair and maintenance of commercial refrigeration, heating/cooling and kitchen equipment. Mark has built a well-respected brand, with a reputation for fixing the problem right.

Sales:

In 2000 Arctic expanded its operations to include the sale of new and used restaurant equipment, as well as front of the house small wares. Arctic Food Equipment now offers all types of kitchen supplies, equipment and everything needed to operate a restaurant such as refrigeration, cooking, small appliances, fryers, work tables and racks, bussing carts, commercial dishwashers, tables, chairs and small wares.

We stock both new and used equipment and ship to the continental United States. We’re also happy to deliver and install equipment in our local service area. Our newly renovated 10,000 sq ft showroom is open to the public and has everything a top chef or discerning home cook may need. Don’t wait two days on shipping, stop in today to get what you need to keep your kitchen running smoothly. Call or stop by today, we’re happy to help!

Arctic Food Equipment Sales and Service brands include: Manitowac Ice Machines, US Cooler Walk-in Coolers and Freezers, Southband, UNOX, Norlake, Tuxton, Hoshizaki, Leer, CaptiveAire Commercial Kitchen Ventilation, APW Wyott, Vollrath, Turbo air. We are the largest food equipment warranty service company in Southwest Missouri.

Service:

We proudly service restaurants, convenience stores, churches, hospitals, schools or other location with commercial food equipment. Our technicians are trained to work on A/C, heating, ice machines, ovens/fryers, walk-in refrigeration, slicers, blenders, ice cream/slushy machines, grease filters, exhaust systems and small wares. We can truly handle any equipment repairs your kitchen may need.



Over 80 manufactures use Arctic for warranty repairs, a testament to our professionalism and quality of service. As warranty reps our techs receive factory training and stay up-to-date on the latest standards. Additionally, we strive to provide same-day service and back up our work with a service warranty. Our commitment to excellence and customer service has made us the largest commercial service company in the greater Springfield area. Arctic Food Equipment is the best company to call for your repair needs, give us a chance to prove it.



Visit Us:

Our newly expanded showroom has everything you need to stock your new kitchen or keep your restaurant running smoothly. Arctic stocks salt shakers and ice machines, and everything in between. We specialize in both new and used restaurant equipment. Our knowledgeable sales staff is here to help you find what you need and stay within your budget. Whether you’re buying for a food truck or a hospital, Arctic has what you need. For our local customers, we gladly deliver and install equipment purchased from us. Not in our local area? No problem, we ship to the 48 continental United States.

Learn more at http://arcticfoodinc.com, 417-888-0100

1501 S. Enterprise

Springfield, MO 65804

