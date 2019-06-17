Amada Senior Care

Amada Springfield in-home senior care aides do whatever they can to help seniors feel more comfortable and independent in their own homes. This means that in addition to helping with activities of daily living, Amada Springfield’s trained caregivers seek out meaningful ways to enrich clients’ lives on a daily basis.

Amada Care Specialists share a passion for advocating for seniors. Each one went through senior care experiences in their own families, and those experiences reaffirmed their commitment to providing the highest quality of in-home senior care.

Amada Springfield’s trained caregivers provide compassionate care for seniors living in the counties of Barry, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Lawrence, Polk, Stone, Taney, and Webster, along with the cities of Aurora, Bolivar, Branson, Marshfield, Monett, Mt. Vernon, Nixa, Ozark, Republic, Rogersville, Springfield, Willard, and beyond.

