Affordable Towing

“Southwest Missouri’s Most Diversified Towing & Mobile Service Company.”

Established in 1998, Affordable Towing & Service has grown to be the premiere wrecker service in Southwest Missouri. What began as a one-location, one-wrecker service has grown into 4 locations throughout Missouri, with shops offering after hour repair & vehicle storage. Our fleet of 56 assorted wreckers and roadside repair vehicles are standing by. We cover anything you want moved. Locations in Bolivar, Springfield, Joplin, Conway & Ozark.

Today, our team can handle towing for all sizes and types of vehicles, small buildings, wrecker and recovery services for vehicles of all sizes and weights.

With our wealth of resources:

Computerized central dispatch system

TomTom Web fleet truck tracking,

Ability to tow through the 48 contiguous states

24-hour secured lots

Experienced professional team

We Do It All

We have seven fully equipped service trucks to keep you on the move 24/7/365!



We’re the ones who will go the extra mile to get you out of trouble. Give us a call today!

IF WE MISS OUR ETA BY OVER 30 MINUTES – YOUR TOW IS ½ PRICE

We’re properly insured, and we’re licensed. We can legally tow your tractor-trailer throughout Missouri and across state lines – we’ll take you where you need or want to go!