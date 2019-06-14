Affordable Towing & Service

Affordable Towing 728x90
Affordable Towing

“Southwest Missouri’s Most Diversified Towing & Mobile Service Company.”

Established in 1998, Affordable Towing & Service has grown to be the premiere wrecker service in Southwest Missouri.  What began as a one-location, one-wrecker service has grown into 4 locations throughout Missouri, with shops offering after hour repair & vehicle storage.  Our fleet of 56 assorted wreckers and roadside repair vehicles are standing by.  We cover anything you want moved.  Locations in Bolivar, Springfield, Joplin, Conway & Ozark.

Today, our team can handle towing for all sizes and types of vehicles, small buildings, wrecker and recovery services for vehicles of all sizes and weights.  

Affordable Towing 300x250

With our wealth of resources:
Computerized central dispatch system
TomTom Web fleet truck tracking,
Ability to tow through the 48 contiguous states
24-hour secured lots
Experienced professional team

We Do It All

We have seven fully equipped service trucks to keep you on the move 24/7/365!


We’re the ones who will go the extra mile to get you out of trouble.  Give us a call today!

IF WE MISS OUR ETA BY OVER 30 MINUTES – YOUR TOW IS ½ PRICE

We’re properly insured, and we’re licensed.  We can legally tow your tractor-trailer throughout Missouri and across state lines – we’ll take you where you need or want to go!