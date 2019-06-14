417 Smiles is proud to partner with Ozarksfirst.com as the professionals in general and implant dentistry. We offer a broad array of services to serve your dental health needs, and to make sure that 417 Smiles!

We offer advanced care for all ages, and specialize in family dentistry. Having worked in dentistry in Springfield for decades, the Bauer family is proud to have served the area’s families for generations. We’re always welcoming new patients to our family, and building plans that focus on the positive health outcomes they desire. All the while, our family of dentists is constantly studying the most advanced techniques in the field so we can provide your family the gentle, compassionate and effective care it needs.

Some of the key services we offer include:

417 Smiles Now Offers Sleep Apnea Evaluations

Sleep apnea impacts the health and well-being of thousands of Missourians, but many don’t even know they’re suffering from it! Now, 417 Smiles is offering sleep apnea evaluations to residents of Springfield and surrounding areas.

If you snore, wake up tired, find yourself sleepy in the middle of the day or unable to focus, you could be suffering from the symptoms of sleep apnea. Or maybe you’ve noticed that your partner stops breathing for long periods of time when they sleep followed by making choking or gasping sounds – these are also signs of sleep apnea.

Those with sleep apnea may see increased incidents of heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, obesity, chronic tiredness – which can lead to driving and other accidents, depression, irritability, inability to concentrate, links to Alzheimer’s disease, sexual disfunction and more. When patients get treatment, it’s often a night and day difference. Most importantly, patients being treated feel better and report significantly increased quality of life.

Fortunately, getting an evaluation is as easy as visiting your dentist at 417 Smiles! We offer a simple consultation and evaluation process using a questionnaire and considering your medical history. It it seems like you or a loved one is suffering, we connect you with the resources you need to get treatment!

To learn more, visit the sleep apnea page on our website. If you’re ready for an evaluation, call us now at 417-883-2223.

Don’t Forget About Our $97 New Patient Special!

The special includes an exam, pano, polish and x-ray! Available every day at 417 Smiles and 417Smiles.com

Meet the doctors:

Nathan Bauer D.D.S., was born and raised in Springfield, Mo. He graduated from Springfield Catholic High School and went on to graduate from Benedictine College. He received his D.D.S. from the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Dentistry. Dr. Bauer was then selected to be a resident in Advanced General Dentistry, where he was instructed in restorative implants and cosmetic dentistry, among other arms.

Dr. Bauer’s experience in dentistry did not begin in dental school. During summer and winter vacations from college, he worked as a laboratory technician at Edmond’s Dental Laboratory. His father, Jim, is the General Manager at the lab and Dr. Bauer has wonderful memories of visiting his dad at the lab as a child. He

Sara M Bauer D.D.S., graduated from the University of MO-Columbia in 2002 with a Bachelors of Arts in Biology. In May 2007, she graduated from the University of MO-Kansas City Dental School and is currently involved in the American Dental Association, the Missouri Dental Association and Greater Springfield Dentist Society. She was born and raised in Springfield, MO and is excited to be practicing in her hometown.

Stephen R. Young D.D.S., graduated from the University of Nebraska School Of Dentistry in 1974 and began his practice in Springfield, MO that same year. Dr. Young made it his priority to continue his education by studying under some of the nation’s top dentists including Pete Dawson, Gordon Christenson, and David Hornbrook. Dr. Young has completed all four continuums at the L.D. Panky Institute (advanced post graduate). Additionally, in 2000, he completed the Pac-Lives series on cosmetic dentistry. While Dr. Young loves to help his patients with all aspects of their dental needs, his passion is cosmetic dentistry where he can perfect his patients’ smiles. He is a member of the ADA, the Academy of Reconstructive and Cosmetic Dentistry, the Missouri Dental Assoc., Greater Springfield Dental Society, and Academy of Laser Dentistry. He has been married for 40 years and has two children. He is currently practicing with his daughter and son-in-law.

From our family to yours- we want to make sure that 417 Smiles!!