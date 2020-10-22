Springfield Hearing Center is a female-owned and operated business. Our staff is proud to offer caring and compassionate hearing care for everyone.

We believe that you shouldn’t be required to have great credit, to afford great hearing aids. This is why we offer in-house financing hearing aids, with no credit check required.

Services we offer include:

Free Hearing Tests

Hearing Aids for every budget

Accessories including ear molds, wing guards, and premium chargers.

Hearing aid repairs including cleaning, wires, microphones, and other repairs

If you would like to schedule a consultation for yourself or a loved one, you can reach us via phone at (417) 351-4100, email at springfieldhearingcenter@gmail.com, or just drop by our office at 3250 E. Battlefield Suite N in Springfield.