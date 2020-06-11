At Queen City Motors we can get most people in a better car than a buy here pay here lot, with a much lower monthly payment. Even if you don’t have great credit!

We work with local lenders in Springfield, instead of the big out of state finance companies that charge much higher interest rates. This can save you a lot of money on your monthly car payments.

We’re a family owned company that operates on honesty, trust, and working very hard to earn your business. Our owner, Chris King, is on the lot daily to personally work with you. You can view our inventory online or on our lot at 925 S Glenstone in Springfield.

We encourage you to apply for credit, even if you have some dings on your credit file. Our relationships with local lenders can help you get approved for a traditional car loan, which can save you hundreds of dollars on your monthly payments compared to buy here pay here lots. Chris King takes pride in saving people money on a daily basis, and will do whatever possible to do the same for you!

SERVICE CENTER

We operate our own service center and offer complete repair and maintenance services including oil changes, brakes, coolant flushing, diagnostics, alignments, and more. If you want honest service from experienced mechanics that promise to only fix what needs to be fixed, please come see us.

We offer the lowest prices in town on tires, lift kits , and wheels. Please call us before you buy them elsewhere… we can save you money!