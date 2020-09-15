Of the four Japanese Wagyu breeds of cattle, Akaushi is the one known in its native Japan as the “Emperor’s Breed.” “Wagyu” translates simply enough as “Japanese cow.” The cattle were originally developed to withstand the challenging climate and physiographic features of Kumamoto, Japan, as well as the discriminating taste of Japanese consumers.

In 1994, the Akaushi herd were brought to the United States. The same closed herd and multi-trait selection process used in Japan, is now used in the United States by the American Akaushi Association members. The lineage of the American Akaushi can be traced back over 30 generations to the origin of the breed.





The Flavor of Akaushi Beef

Its intense marbling contains a much higher percentage of monounsaturated fat (responsible for beef’s flavor) that yields Prime quality grades. Its unique fatty acid composition produces beef that is extraordinarily tender with exceptional buttery flavor. Akaushi beef is consistently more tender, juicier, and more flavorful than any beef that has come before it. It is considered by many beef experts to be the most delicious beef in the world.

Health Benefits of Akaushi Beef

Akaushi beef’s unique features help to lower cholesterol and support weight loss. These extraordinary health benefits stem from two features:

Higher concentration of monounsaturated fat relative to saturated fat.

American Heart Association notes this can lead to lower cholesterol, the prevention of coronary heart disease, and weight loss.

Alderson Farms Akaushi (AFA)

We are family owned and operated by Rodney and Lisa Alderson. After being in the United States Navy for nine years, in 1994, Rodney and Lisa longed to return to Missouri to be closer to their families. Upon their move home, they started a small cow herd. Their agriculture backgrounds drove the desire for their three children to experience a childhood on the farm. Over the next ten years, Rodney and Lisa backgrounded calves and expanded that operation to 500 head at any given time. Meanwhile, Rodney balanced family, farming, and working full-time off the farm and has for the last twenty-five years. This workload allowed them to instill in their children that hard work pays off.



In 2013, they set roots in Ozark County, located in south-central Missouri. It was easy to fall in love with the beautiful Ozark scenery and surrounding lakes – Lake Norfolk and Bull Shoals. This location was a perfect fit for Rodney and Lisa due to the area offering so many different outside opportunities to share with family – which has always been an intricate part of what family means to them. It is here that Rodney and Lisa returned to a commercial cow-calf operation, comprised of mostly Angus/Simmental cross females with mild Brahma influence and started the venture to raise purebred and half-blood Akaushi.



To start their Akaushi bloodlines and create Alderson Farms Akaushi, Rodney and Lisa purchased one purebred female and two bulls from Heartbrand Ranch in San Antonio, Texas. Through in-vitro fertilization, Alderson Farms Akaushi started developing its embryo program in the fall of 2017 creating a genetic pool with numerous embryo and natural service derived animals. The decision to bring the Akaushi bloodline into their herd was derived upon the extraordinary health benefits that Akaushi Wagyu beef brings to the breed. The higher concentration of monounsaturated fat relative to saturated fat can lead to lower cholesterol, the prevention of coronary heart disease, and weight loss according to the American Heart Association. Also, it is a significant source of oleic acid – the compound in olive oil that the USDA promotes is good for the heart. Alderson Farms Akaushi proudly raises healthy, flavorful beef that we would love to share with you. Akaushi Wagyu Beef from our Farm to your Table.



Please contact us with any interest in beef, embryos, donors, or bulls.

Alderson Farms Akaushi Beef Bundles

Our custom bundle prices include processing and shipping, so each bundle price is the actual cost for your product to be delivered to your door. Bundle options can be found here.

Shipping Weekly

We ship Tuesday of each week. Orders received during the week up to and including Saturday will be shipped on the following Tuesday.

Whole, Halves and Quarters

We are currently accepting orders for wholes, halves, and quarter sides of our delicious Akaushi Wagyu Beef. Please call us at (567) AKAUSHI or (567) 252-8744 to place your order or learn more about our beef.

Our Promise to You

We are committed to providing you quality Akaushi Wagyu beef through the COVID-19 pandemic for as long as our supply chain, processors and shipping companies can keep up with demand.