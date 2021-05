The RV Park at Downstream Casino Resort-05/05/21

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A large crime package that includes banning chokeholds is making its way through the Missouri General Assembly.

The House spent more than six hours debating Senate Bill 26 Tuesday afternoon into the evening. Throughout the debate, 40 amendments were added to the measure like allowing guns in churches, raising the age to try 17 years old as juveniles, requiring officers to take a use-of-force training, and regulating unlicensed boarding schools.