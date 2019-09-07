Pierce City felon Lawrence G. Timmons, formerly of Springfield, indicted in 31-year-old murder case

AURORA, Mo. (News-Leader) — A 65-year-old Pierce City man recently taken into custody on felony forgery charges has now been indicted by a grand jury in a decades-old murder case.

Lt. Chris Berry with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s office confirmed that Lawrence Gene Timmons has been indicted in connection with the death of Cynthia A. Smith, a California native whose body was found Aug. 7, 1988 in the Dry Valley Cemetery area, five miles northwest of Pierce City.

Berry said Timmons was indicted on more than one charge, including one for possession of a firearm while a felon.

Back in 1988, the 31-year-old Smith had lived in Aurora for some years. Shortly before her death, she resigned from a job at a long-term care facility in that area.

She was last seen in the early morning hours of July 28, 1988 leaving a bar, Checker’s, in the company of an unknown male, according to news accounts at the time. Later that morning, a baby sitter filed a missing person’s report when Smith did not pick up her sons, Jason Smith, then 4, and Shawn Goodspeed, then 8. Smith was estranged from her husband, Ed Smith.

