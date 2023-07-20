PBR 8 Second Chute Out

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
74°
Sign Up
Springfield
74°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
KOLR 10 Investigates
Missouri News
Arkansas News
Crime
Your Local Election HQ
Health Code Violations
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
National News
Putting the Ozarks First
Politics from The Hill
Washington DC
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Automotive News
Press Releases
Top Stories
Missouri Powerball players win $1M and $50K prizes
Top Stories
Man gets 5 years after crashing into SGF home
Video
Baxter County, AR military vehicle crash kills 1
Video
Morning rain and thunder, mild afternoon
Video
Powerball: Winning numbers for $1B jackpot drawn
Video
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Current Conditions
Interactive Radar
Ozarks Regional Live Weather Cameras
Watches and Warnings
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Your Weather Photos
Weather Class
School Closings
Storm Preparedness
Top Stories
Morning rain and thunder, mild afternoon
Video
Top Stories
Heat shifts south
Video
Hot Wednesday followed by rain chances & milder weather
Video
Chance of storms then dialing up the heat
Video
Another mini heatwave this week
Video
Video
Watch Newscasts
Latest Video
Right Now Livestream
KOLR 10 Daybreak
Sports
Local Sports
Ozarks High School Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
MSU Bear Nation
NFL Draft
NFL
Basketball Challenge
KC Kickoff
The Big Game
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
College Sports
Golf
Masters Report
LIV Golf
Big Race – Daytona
Big Race – Indy
Lucas Oil Speedway
Top Stories
Travs score early, top Springfield 5-4
Video
Korn Ferry pros focused on golf, not merger
Video
New look Springfield tops Travs 7-3
Video
Mahomes leads Chiefs into training camp
Video
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks FOX AM
Ozarks Live
Tell Me Something Good
Exploring the Ozarks
Contests / Events
Show Us Your Colors
Entertainment
Springfield’s Remarkable Women
Golden Apple Award
Best of Branson
Gas price tracker
Pet Connection
Horoscopes
Lottery
Community Calendar
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
Black History Month
About Us
Newsletter Sign-Up
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet The Team KOLR 10 & FOX 49
Contact Us
Report It
Advertise With Us
Viewer Panel Sign-Up
Total TV – TV Schedule
Rescan TV Tutorial
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Ozarks First Mobile Apps
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Please enter a search term.
PBR 8 Second Chute Out
Trending Stories
Man gets 5 years after crashing into SGF home
Giraffe euthanized at Dickerson Park Zoo
Burglar shot by McDonald County homeowners
Powerball: Winning numbers for $1B jackpot drawn
$50K lottery prize won, unclaimed in Monett