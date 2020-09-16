Pass or Fail

Skip to content
KOLR - OzarksFirst.com
Springfield
78°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Regional News
National News
Coronavirus
Washington DC
World News
Crime
Entertainment
Politics
Election Results
Ozarks Tonight
Newsfeed Now
Reopening The Ozarks
Putting the OZARKSFIRST: Feeding our neighbors
Courageous Conversations
COVID-19: Back To School
Together We Heal
Your Take Viewer Poll
Report It
Kids Read School Menus
Top Stories
Senators’ bill would keep US on Daylight Savings Time during the pandemic
Coronavirus in Ark.: Gov. Hutchinson, state officials to give update on COVID-19 response in Batesville
Live
MLB announces 2021 spring training schedule, Cardinals season opener at Cincinnati
MSU provides free COVID-19 testing all week for asymptomatic students, faculty, and staff
Video
Live Stream
Right Now Livestream
Be Blessed
From The Tailgate
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Daily Weather
Wagging and Walking Forecast
Storm Chaser Map
School Closings
Weather Alerts
Storm Preparedness
School Visits
Your Weather Photos
Allergy Report
Weather Tour
Top Stories
Wednesday, September 16 Morning Forecast
Video
Top Stories
Tuesday, September 15 Overnight Forecast
Video
Tuesday, September 15 Morning Forecast
Video
Sally’s threat: ‘Potentially historic’ floods, fierce winds
Monday, September 14 Overnight Forecast
Video
Sports
KC Blitz
Local Sports
High School Athlete Of Week
The Big Game
NFL
Springfield Cardinals
MLB
Big Race – Indy
MSU Bear Nation
College Sports
Golf
Ozarks High School Sports
Top Stories
MLB announces 2021 spring training schedule, Cardinals season opener at Cincinnati
Top Stories
Big Ten reverses course, announces plan to play football this season
Ozark volleyball overcomes Rogersville
Video
Hillcrest, Parkview in Covid quarantines
Video
Bears study lessons learned in Norman
Video
The Big Game
Living Ozarks
Professionals
Ozarks Fox Am
Ozarks Live
Best of Branson
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pet Connection
Contests / Events
Pro-Football Challenge
Extravaganza
Ozarks Water Fun
Auto Racing Challenge
Horoscopes
Lottery
Ozarks Heroes
Ozarks First Responders
Community Calendar
Weather Tour
Music of the Ozarks
Missouri Wines
Veterans Voices
Breaking (From) News
About Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Total TV – TV Schedule
Jobs
Find A Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Pass or Fail
Nationwide project taps journalists to tackle education, race and poverty
Trending Stories
Grammy award winning artist announces Christmas show in Branson
Video
Local News
Five kids injured in head-on crash in Texas County
Firefighters rescue horse from a sticky situation
Video
Conservation department to put backpacks on wild turkeys to track their movement
Video