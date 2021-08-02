Ozarks Tonight: Springfield Contemporary Theatre debuts musical comedy “Desperate Measures”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Springfield Contemporary Theatre Director Jeffrey Mindock sits down with Ozarks Tonight to discuss “Desperate Measures,” which opens on August 13th at the Springfield Contemporary Theatre on East Chestnut.

The show is based on Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” and features several songs promised to keep the crowd “laughing a mile a minute,” according to Director Jeffrey Mindock.

The show is set in the 1890s in old west Arizona and features several songs, including Mindock’s personal favorite, the Act One Finale, “In the Dark.”

You can buy tickets on the theatre’s website.