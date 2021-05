POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. -- College of the Ozarks will open its campus to visitors starting Monday, May 10. The college has been closed to the public for over a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have so many people in the community that really enjoy coming here," said Nathan Bell, a greenhouse supervisor. "This is one of the places they take their mothers, and they take their grandmothers and they buy their plants for their homes."