Ozarks Tonight: Wraparound Education

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This year, students are adapting to a new way of learning and living. Lutheran Family and Children’s Services is promoting its wraparound education to help set them up for success and empower them.

Wraparound education combines academic support with other services, like health care, dental, or counseling, to improve the quality of life of a child and their family.

President of Lutheran Family and Children’s Services, Mike Duggar, explains the impact of wraparound education. Along with Duggar, Hilltop Child and Family Development Center director Julie McAfee describes how the program works for Missouri students.