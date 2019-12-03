Ozarks Tonight: Workshop for Alzheimer’s caregivers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting educational workshops for caregivers. It’s a three-part series at Schweitzer Brentwood Library starting Tuesday, Dec. 3. from 1-3 p.m. The next two workshops will take place on the following Tuesdays, same time, same place.

Registration is required for the “Living with Alzheimer’s for Mid-Stage Caregivers” workshop.

Samantha Whitaker, the faith outreach coordinator for the Alzheimer’s Association, says the mid-stage can be the most difficult as behavior changes the most. It can be overwhelming for caregivers on knowing how to deal with certain situations. The workshops will cover everything from resources, to medication management to how to engage with loved ones.

To register or for questions you can call 417-882-0714.