Ozarks Tonight: 100th Anniversary of 19th Amendment

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — 2020 marks a milestone in women’s suffrage. It’s the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment.

Dr. Katie Gilbert is a member of the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri and Associate Professor of English at Drury University.

She described the fight to guarantee a woman’s constitutional right to vote. She also told about how the League of Women Voters is making sure everyone is able to take part in the process.

“The League, while its roots are kind of in the suffrage movement in trying to get the right to vote for women, our current goals are about everyone having the right to vote, and making sure everyone is educated in the voting process, and getting everyone to the polls,” Dr. Gilbert said.

The League of Women Voters will be hosting a voter registration event at the Springfield History Museum on the Square August 26 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The museum will also be featuring an exhibit this month on the women’s suffrage movement called Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence, a traveling exhibit from the Smithsonian Institution.

