SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- COVID-19 is changing the way many businesses and organizations operate, including some young entrepreneurs.

Kelsey Conner, Troop/SU Support Specialist with Girl Scouts of the Missouri Heartland talked about how the organization is working to keep the scouts connected and earn badges, while everyone is at home. Cookie sales were cut short by two weeks, leaving some scouts with a surplus. You can still order cookies on their website.