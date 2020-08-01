Ozarks Tonight: Who will voters vote for in the presidential election?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This year’s presidential election has job loss, economic slowdown and a public health emergency. Political analyst Brian Calfano says because of what is happening in America, it’s making it difficult to predict if voters will favor President Trump or Former Vice President Joe Biden.

Calfano talks with Emerson College poll leader Spencer Kimball on what he expects to see in this election.

“Right now the polls are all kind of looking like they did in 2016, a big lead for the Democrat,” said Kimball. “Now President Trump is going to have to try to chew into that over the next 13 weeks.”

