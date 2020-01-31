Ozarks Tonight: Who was Marge Lyon?

Springfield, Mo. — Have you heard of Marge Lyon? She was an author who wrote about the Ozarks beginning in the 1930s.

She played a big role in bringing the stories of the Ozarks to the rest of the country through her columns on the Chicago Tribune and then through her books.

While she made friends in Missouri after moving here from Chicago and seemed to like the area and the people, her writing also received some criticism of how she characterized Ozarkians.

However, she ended up spending the rest of her life in the Ozarks and continued to write about the area. Her work even received credit for its impact on tourism here. She was recognized by local folks for her representation of the Ozarks and continued involvement in the community.

Kaitlynn McConnell wrote about Marge Lyon and the impact she had.

