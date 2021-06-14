Ozarks Tonight: Where does Missouri’s Passenger Rail Service stand?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is wanting your feedback in developing Missouri’s Passenger Rail Plan for 2021. Michelle Kratzer with MODOT joins us to talk about this virtual open house.

Where does Missouri’s Passenger Rail Service currently stand?

“Well, we are a service. that is funded by state appropriations by the legislature each year,” said Kratzer. “So it is really a year-by-year investment decision by our policymakers where we stand right now is then mid-July the service that state sponsor between Kansas City and St. Louis will go back to two trains a day at a reduced to one a day during the pandemic. so mid-July.”