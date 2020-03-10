Ozarks Tonight: What to Expect in Missouri’s Presidential Primary

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri is one of six states voting in its Presidential Primary on Tuesday, March 10. Here in the Show-Me State, voters can choose to vote for any party.



Taking a look back at the Democratic Party:

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won by less than 2,000 votes, leaving Bernie Sanders behind. And in 2008, Barack Obama won in Missouri also in a tight race against Clinton.

In this Ozarks Tonight, Jenifer Abreu talks to Nora Cox, a member of the League of Women Voters about the 2020 Missouri Presidential Primary.

Cox says Super Tuesday has a significant effect in terms of who is still in the race, but it won’t affect the ballot people will see because those were printed long before Super Tuesday, so you will see candidates who have already dropped out.

Cox says Missouri and the other states participating have been called “Big Tuesday” with quite a few delegates, but not quite Super Tuesday.

Does your vote matter in Missouri?

Cox says yes.

“From a League perspective, all of our votes always matter, and we think the more participation in a democracy, the better,” she said.

President Bill Clinton was the last Democrat to win in Missouri in 1996. Is there a possibility Missouri could go Blue in 2020?

Cox says sure; there’s a possibility.

“When you look how close Barack Obama came to winning this state in 2008. He lost by around 3,000 votes, statistically a very close election. And that wasn’t that long ago,” she said. “What we see is that states can vote in the same pattern for a while, but then it can shift pretty rapidly.”

Cox says she thinks Missouri will lean more toward Biden than Sanders.

“I think Biden is a good fit for Missouri for a lot of reasons. In that fact that he is a known entity and has been in public life for decades, well before he was a vice president,” she said. “And I feel like, in Missouri, there’s a sense that ‘we know who he is’ and you know what you get with Biden. I think when there’s an incumbent President on the ticket, there’s also a sense of you know what that is. So, people are making an even decision.”

Find the League of Women Voters on Facebook.

OzarksFirst is your Election Headquarters, so check back in for the latest results and analysis.