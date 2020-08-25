Ozarks Tonight: What to expect from the Republican National Convention

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Last week the Democrats held their Democratic National Convention and elected Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris as the official Democratic nominees for the 2020 election.

This week, the Republicans kick off their Republican National Convention, here’s what Political Analyst Dr. Brian Calfano says what to expect this week.

“These conventions are just tiresome for people who had enough of politics, but the nice thing about both last week’s convention and then the convention this week for the Republicans will be I think things get said faster and the contents of a bit more focused on the message than it is on a lot of the Optics in these Arenas where people remember back most of the time these campaigns or these conventions Century their campaign, but the conventions,” says Brian.

