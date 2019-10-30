Ozarks Tonight: What Springfield can learn from other cities and vice versa

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — Every year, Springfield city leaders and community members travel to another city similar to Springfield to learn from it to see what’s working there and what’s not, and how those lessons can be applied here.

Most recently, the Chamber of Commerce and other people from Springfield, a total of about 84 people, went to Lexington, Kentucky for its 26 Annual Community Leadership Visit. It took place last month, Sept. 19-21.

Jenifer Abreu talked to Brad Erwin with Paragon Architecture. Erwin talked about the importance of attending these trips as a small business owner, but most importantly as a community member.

Some of the key points learned from Lexington, Erwin says, was that Springfield can work on its identity to differentiate itself from dozens of other “Springfield’s” in the nation. Springfield city leaders also have a goal of creating a space to retain emerging, young talent, and working on diversity, community events, and festivals.

Watch the interview above for more details.