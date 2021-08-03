Ozarks Tonight: Webster County Health Department discusses tick season

Ozarks Tonight sits down with representatives from the Webster County Health department to discuss tick bites and what to do if you are bitten.

The Webster County Health department Administrator, Scott Allen, says that the county has seen about six cases in the the last month, which is a significant number for the county.

The health department urges people to thoroughly check for tick bites after outdoor activities and to watch for symptoms such as a rash near the bite area.

If symptoms occur, call a local health care provider to get it checked.