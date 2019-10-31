Ozarks Tonight: Visit 28 countries in 80 minutes

Ozarks FOX

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — This Friday, Nov. 1 you can visit 28 countries in just 80 minutes at the largest cultural festival of the year in Springfield. That’s according to Missouri State University International Services.

MSU is hosting its Tour of the Globe from 6 to 9 pm at the Morris Center downtown.

The yearly tradition allows international students to showcase their home countries’ culture and traditions through art, music, dance, food and much more.

Jenifer Abreu talked to Sam Francka, marketing specialist, and two international students, Maria Bessa and Ebraheem Bouq, from Brazil and Saudi Arabia respectively.

Maria and Ebraheem will have a booth representing their countries at the event.

Watch the interview above to find out more!

