Ozarks Tonight: Virtual learning without internet

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Students learning from home in rural Missouri continue to face a major challenge: lack on internet. Kaitlyn McConnell, author of Ozarks Alive, visited Bakersfield Schools to learn its contingency plans, which have already been put to the test.

“There was a chunk of the students who didn’t have access at all,” McConnell said. “You know, not even access through a phone. Literally, no internet access at home.”

A survey within the district found 314 students have home internet access, 312 have cell service at home, and 65 have no access. Around 20% of Missourians do not have access to high-speed internet, according to the Missouri Department of Economic Development’s website.

McConnell discussed how Bakersfield Schools use flash drives to get work home to students, and told us about one advantage this small, rural school has on larger districts.