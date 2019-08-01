Ozarks Tonight: Vaping in Local Schools

We're in for wet weather across much of the Ozarks over the next few days. The threat of very heavy rainfall over Western Missouri led to the posting of a Flash Flood Watch along the I-49 corridor that runs from Thursday morning through Saturday morning.

The region is sandwiched between a ridge of high pressure in the Southwest and a trough in the East. This will lead to pockets of rain and thunderstorms that will develop and drop south over the area each day into Saturday morning. The atmosphere is moistening up with today's round of clouds and light showers, making it easier for heavy rain with future rounds of rain as the atmosphere becomes soggy with moisture. The overall setup for heavier rain will favor rain and thunderstorms over Western Missouri closer to the state line. Late evening through the morning will be the favored time for heavy rain Thursday, Friday and possibly Saturday mornings with episodes of flash flooding possible. Rain totals along I-49 through Saturday morning are forecast to be in the 3 to 5" range with locally higher amounts over 6" possible. A lot of this looks like it may fall tonight into Thursday. With the weekend approaching this will lead to a dangerous scenario for campers and boaters, especially closer to the state line. Stay tuned for warnings if you have travel plans or camping plans over the next few days.