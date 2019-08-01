Breaking News
Ozarks Tonight: Vaping in Local Schools

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — According to the CDC, $3.6 million middle and high school students in the United States used e-cigarettes in 2018. That’s one reason why the Skaggs Foundation is hosting an upcoming lunch and learn event called ‘The Truth about Vaping.’

Jim Brawner, Community Educator at CoxHealth Cancer Center in Branson will talk about the dangers of vaping at a young age as a guest speaker at the free lunch on Thursday, August 8. The lunch and learn event, hosted by the Skaggs Foundation runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Pasghetti’s restaurant, 3129 W. State Highway 76, Branson. Registration is required. Reserve your seat by calling 417-269-INFO.

