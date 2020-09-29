Ozarks Tonight: Treatments for Cancer Patients

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Getting new and affordable cancer therapies from the research lab to the patient is the topic of an online forum happening Tuesday, Sept. 29.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN) hosts the annual forum. This year, due to COVID-19, it will be virtual and open for anyone to join. Cancer conversation topics will include drug development and drug access.

“Only about one in four patients have access to clinical trials locally, so we want to look at the barriers to getting that to them,” said Emily Kalmer, Missouri Government Relations Director for ACS CAN.

Click here to access the free forum, which runs from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29.