Ozarks Tonight: Toy Drive Honors Fallen Trooper

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The 13th Annual Corporal John A. “Jay” Sampietro Jr. Toy Drive is underway. The toy drive is held in remembrance of Cpl. Sampietro, who died in the line of duty, while directing traffic, in 2005.

Donations will be accepted through Wednesday, December 18. The following day, troopers will deliver the toys to children through the Children’s Miracle Network at CoxHealth. The gifts are intended to cheer up kids who are in the hospital over the holidays.

If you donate a toy worth $10 or more, you’ll receive a coupon for a free dozen original glazed doughnuts from Krispy Kreme.

Toy donations may be made at the following locations: