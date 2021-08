BRANSON, Mo. — Ozarks Tonight sits down with Jim Brawner of CoxHealth for tips about giving up smoking and to learn more about the Brook Wellness Center’s upcoming workshop.

The Brook Wellness Center is hosting a Tobacco Cessation Class on August 18th to help you kick your addiction for good.

The class is free for all attendees. If you’re interested in attending you can call the Brook Wellness Center at (417) 527-8877