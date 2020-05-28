Ozarks Tonight: “The museum is not the same without people in it”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The History Museum on the Square is set to reopening on Thursday, May 28, with some restrictions, including limited hours.

The History Museum will be open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The museum says it will limit capacity to 25 guests at a time.

In this Ozarks Tonight, Jenifer Abreu talks to Krista Adams, the director of development at the History Museum.

She says the staff is ready to open the doors.

“The museum is not the same without people in it,” Adams said. “It was designed for people to interact and learn. It’s lonely right now, so we are looking forward to people coming back.”

Adams says the museum will be deep cleaned each morning before opening and throughout the day, including sanitizing throughout the day. She said some highly interactive activities will not be open, but others that can easily be cleaned will be available.

All staff will be required to wear masks, and if you plan on visiting, you will need to wear a mask, too.

Stickers placed on the floor and signs throughout the museum will help encourage social distancing.

On May 29, the History Museum will host a one-mile, one-hour, guided outdoor tour through Springfield, visiting historical sites.