Ozarks Tonight: The Mountain Maid

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If you’ve been out to Roaring River State Park, you know that slice of the Ozarks is beautiful. What you might not know about is a local legend who called the woods their home in the late 1800s.

Author of Ozarks Alive, Kaitlyn McConnell, discovered Jean Wallace’s story during a trip to the Barry County Museum.

“She was not an Ozarks native, but came to the area and developed a legacy of being a clairvoyant,” said McConnell.

McConnell describes how Wallace earned herself a spot in the local history museum and how the Barry County Genealogical and Historical Society recognized Wallace.