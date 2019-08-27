Ozarks Tonight: The Milly Sawyer Project

Springfield, MO — A group of students are bringing Greene County history to the stage. It’s the story of Milly Sawyers, a black woman who lived in Springfield two centuries ago.

In 1834, she filed suit in Greene County for her freedom and won.



Now local students from high schools around the city, OTC and MSU, are working on a play about Milly Sawyers’ life called “The Milly Project.”

The story of Milly Sawyers was uncovered in 2017 by the Greene County archivist and brought to light by a News-Leader reporter.

The original production has evolved into a conversation starter in communities across the country.

They will be performing for the Missouri Bar Young Lawyers and the Springfield Metropolitan Bar, a private showing followed by a panel.

Chief Justice George Draper and the Honorable Patricia Breckenridge from the Supreme Court of Missouri will join the discussion as panelists.

The Milly Project will perform for the Youth Empowerment Summit on Oct. 29.

For details on upcoming performances, click here.