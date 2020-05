SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- On May 8 and 9, the Ozarks Empire Fairgrounds will be hosting a Fair Food Funday. Stephanie Buckner, with the fairgrounds, explains how the event will provide food while following COVID-19 sanitation guidelines.

"This event will operate just like a drive-thru," said Buckner. "Think of a fast-food chain. So you're going to drive into the fairgrounds, we will have places staging for cars, one of our staff will come out to your car, take your order, go back and bring it to you."