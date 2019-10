SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- The cost and quality of healthcare in the U.S. is an ongoing conversation in our country whether that's at the dinner table, the stage during Presidential debates or in Congress.

Universal healthcare, Medicare for All, the Affordable Care Act are always discussed.

Those are complex topics, and one professor at MSU and his students are trying to gather as much information as possible, including examples from other countries to understand healthcare better and possibly come up with some ideas for a solution.

Dr. Michael Merrigan recently spent five days in London and five days in Paris with a few students, including Abbie Pinnegar.

In a conversation with Jenifer Abreu, they discussed what the trip was like and what they learned.