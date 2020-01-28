Ozarks FOX

Ozarks Tonight: The Big Deal

Ozarks Tonight

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — January is National Mentoring Month and that’s a big deal for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks. The organization is hosting The Big Deal on January 31 at Noon at the Glendalough Convention Center. 

This is a free luncheon to give community members a chance to learn more about the organization, how to get involved and the impact it has on the lives of children right here in the Ozarks through mentorship. 

Coach Dana Ford will be the featured speaker of the event. 

In this Ozarks tonight, Jenifer Abreu talks to Susan Mellentine about this event and how mentorship makes a difference in children’s lives now but is also an investment in the future of the Ozarks. 

To secure your seat, please register by clicking here or call BBBS at 417-889-9136.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Ozarks Politics

More Ozarks Politics

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Election

More Election

Show Me Politics Podcast

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Vietti Marketing Blk Logo

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories