Ozarks Tonight: The Big Deal

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — January is National Mentoring Month and that’s a big deal for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Ozarks. The organization is hosting The Big Deal on January 31 at Noon at the Glendalough Convention Center.

This is a free luncheon to give community members a chance to learn more about the organization, how to get involved and the impact it has on the lives of children right here in the Ozarks through mentorship.

Coach Dana Ford will be the featured speaker of the event.

In this Ozarks tonight, Jenifer Abreu talks to Susan Mellentine about this event and how mentorship makes a difference in children’s lives now but is also an investment in the future of the Ozarks.

To secure your seat, please register by clicking here or call BBBS at 417-889-9136.