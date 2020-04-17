Ozarks FOX

Ozarks Tonight: Teaching Through TikTok

Ozarks Tonight

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri and Arkansas schools will remain closed the rest of the academic school year, due to COVID-19. Thousands of senior students are missing out on certain in-person learning opportunities to prepare them for the future, like internships.

Harrison Carpenter is the author of Practical Pursuit: Making Professional Possible. He’s teamed up with some schools in Arkansas to help teach how to enter the workforce. Brandon Lynch, the internship coordinator at Bentonville West High School, said incorporating Tik Tok videos with Carpenter’s strategies is engaging students and teaching them those critical skills.

