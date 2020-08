SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local financial expert says its good for parents to introduce your teenager to credit cards because it could be an important tool in their future.

“The important thing is to teach them that this is how to establish their credit,” said Darlin Mavens, with Arvest Bank.

Even though you have to be 18 years old to have a credit card, Mavens says teens can establish good habits before they qualify to have their own credit card.

