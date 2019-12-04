Ozarks Tonight: Teacher saves students from tornado

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. — Back in 1936, a teacher in Webster County saved her students from a tornado. This was covered by the local paper and then the news spread all across the country and even made it to Canada and Hawaii.

We are talking about this story again because it was just recently covered on Ozarks Alive.

This is exactly the types of stories that are literally keeping the Ozarks alive – and it’s all because the blog’s author, Kaitlyn McConnell, continues browsing and finding these rough drafts of Ozarks history. This one specifically was an article from back in 1936 she found at the Webster County museum.

Kaitlyn shares with us the story of Pauline Rader, who got her students out of a schoolhouse to run outside and lie flat on the ground as a tornado came through and destroyed the school building. The children were not hurt except for some minor injuries. That teacher was hailed a hero and her story covered everywhere.

Watch the conversation about this discovery above, and how Kaitlyn is more connected to the story than just rediscovering it.

Read the original article here.