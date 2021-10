JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri is receiving nearly $2 billion for schools through the American Rescue Plan Act, now the question is, can districts spend it and what can they buy?

Already, schools in the Show-Me State have received nearly a billion dollars from previous federal packages for COVID relief. Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Education approved another $1.9 billion for Missouri's education system.

The State Board of Education is now asking the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) what are school doing with all this money?

"How are you coaching districts to handle that because it's like you won the lottery, but you also have got to live next year?" board member Peter Herschend asked DESE during Tuesday's meeting.

DESE Deputy Commissioner of Financial and Administrative Services Dr. Kari Monsees said the department offers regular webinars to school leaders to talk about how the funds can be used.

"We try to share some strategies about focusing on some short-term investments that may not be reoccurring when they don't have these funds available," Monsees said.

After 18 months of uncertainty, Congress is spending billions on education. Missouri schools have three years to spend three different COVID-19 relief packages.

Monsees said in the first package, the CARES Act, Missouri schools received $208 million. At the end of 2020, The COVID relief package passed on Capitol Hill sent $871 million to the state. The American Rescue Plan, passed in March, will send $1.95 billion to schools in Missouri.