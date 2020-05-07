Ozarks Tonight: Supporting the arts locally during a pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Artsfest on Walnut did not happen this May. With social distancing guidelines, large gatherings were the first to be banned and will likely be the last to “go back to normal.”

The Springfield Regional Arts Council, which hosts Artsfest, decided to postpone the event until September but still do something to help promote the arts, support local artists, and meet their annual budget. Artsfest is the largest fundraiser for the nonprofit, and not hosting the weekend event means cutting a massive chunk of the budget out.

Leslie Forrester, the executive director of the Arts Council, says about 18,000 people attend ArtsFest over two days.

“This year, we weren’t able to do it,” Forrester said. “We were most concerned about the safety of our patrons, our artists, and everyone involved.”

This year, ArtsFest is looking a little different; it’s online. Virtual Artsfest has taken place over one week, May 1 through May 7, and it still costs a $5 admission. But instead of walking around the street, you are browsing the web.

With Virtual Artsfest, patrons, or participants, receive an email with a list of artists’ websites, performances, or downloaded activities, among other things.

Part of the money raised will go toward the Arts Council and the Downtown Springfield Association, and a portion of it gives back the artists. The Arts Council has a relief and recovery fund with the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

The Arts Council, according to Forrester, depends on donations and sponsorships. While the funds raised through Virtual Artsfest will help, there are still components that can’t happen online.

“It’s pretty devastating to our budget for this fiscal year,” Forrester said. “It’s a significant chunk of our budget that just doesn’t exist anymore.”

But she says she’s hopeful. The Council has a rainy day reserve that will help the organization through the end of its fiscal year on June 30.

They also plan on partnering with the Downtown Springfield Association for Cider Days in the fall and hosting Artsfest on Walnut in May of 2021.