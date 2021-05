LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - Families of transgender children are now considering moving out of the state of Arkansas following legislation banning any kind of chemical treatment or surgery involving gender reassignment for kids under the age of 18.

One local family has already made the move to New Mexico. The Spurrier family packed up and moved their lives after more than 15 years in Little Rock, crossing state lines to provide a better environment for their 17-year-old son.